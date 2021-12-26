Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Autoliv worth $11,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALV. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 18.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Autoliv by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 36.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

NYSE:ALV opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $80.83 and a one year high of $110.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Several research firms have commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.93.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.