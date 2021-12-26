Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce sales of $169.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.30 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $177.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $680.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.90 million to $683.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $673.17 million, with estimates ranging from $669.09 million to $677.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUB. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,125. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

