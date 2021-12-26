ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other ATN International news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ATN International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ATN International by 132.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ATN International during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in ATN International during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.92. 21,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,659. The company has a market cap of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.