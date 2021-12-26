AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 102,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 219,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 43,285,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.64.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.