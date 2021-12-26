AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,041 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.8% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 19,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 136,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 354,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,285,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,594,813. The company has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

