aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce $7.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $2.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 265.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year sales of $7.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.15 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIFE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.85. 60,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,785. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.49.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

