Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19,046.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,806 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

ADSK opened at $280.99 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.05 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.31.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,780 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

