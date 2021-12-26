Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) vs. Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) Financial Analysis

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $1.72 million 231.48 -$142.09 million ($2.29) -2.38 Miromatrix Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Miromatrix Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Autolus Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Miromatrix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -5,610.45% -55.22% -45.09% Miromatrix Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and Miromatrix Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67 Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $14.33, suggesting a potential upside of 162.52%. Miromatrix Medical has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.00%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Miromatrix Medical is more favorable than Autolus Therapeutics.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical beats Autolus Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells. The company was founded by Martin Pule in September 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Miromatrix Medical

Miromatrix Medical Inc. engages in the development of biological human organs to solve the chronic shortage of transplantable organs. The company also develops organ-derived biological products for various applications, such as soft tissue reinforcement and wound care. It uses its perfusion decellularization/recellularization technology to engineer transplantable organs for the people who need them. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has strategical partnerships with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

