Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Avista were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after buying an additional 126,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Avista by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,376,000 after buying an additional 79,682 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Avista by 10.1% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after buying an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,499,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE AVA opened at $41.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.93 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.45%.

In related news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

