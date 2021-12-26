Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.24 Million

Brokerages predict that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) will post $617.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $640.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $595.22 million. Azul reported sales of $330.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $520.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.94 million.

Several analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Azul in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Azul by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Azul by 15.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZUL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.34. Azul has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $29.45.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

