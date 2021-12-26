B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $601,000 Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in CarMax were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.58.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $126.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.90. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

