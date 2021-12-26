Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Ballard Power Systems posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,771,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

