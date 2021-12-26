Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Brokerages expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $81.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.10 million. Banc of California reported sales of $68.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year sales of $275.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BANC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banc of California by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 112,367 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Banc of California by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Banc of California by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banc of California by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,418,000 after buying an additional 257,788 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Banc of California stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. 125,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

