Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,462.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,438.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.