Barber Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Barber Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,421.37 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,462.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,438.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.