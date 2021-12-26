Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $33.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the highest is $34.37 million. Barings BDC posted sales of $19.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $132.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.83 million to $133.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.11 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $137.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 75.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Barings BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In related news, Director Thomas Okel acquired 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Mihalick acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,074 shares of company stock worth $208,245 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 11.2% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,212,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,424,000 after acquiring an additional 425,912 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Barings BDC by 2.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Barings BDC by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barings BDC by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 181,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 119,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $526.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.86%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

