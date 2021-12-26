Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $74.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of Basf stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,213. Basf has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.