Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 1,366.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 512,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,288,000 after buying an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 117,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,105,000.

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. iShares US Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $64.95 and a 52-week high of $90.50.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

