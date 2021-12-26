Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 586.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,009 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth $1,315,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after buying an additional 164,448 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The business’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

