Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 38,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.8% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,795.2% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 122.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

