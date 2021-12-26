Bismuth Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $640.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000375 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $640.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000083 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,316,815 coins and its circulating supply is 23,170,216 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.