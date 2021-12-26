Bitradio Reaches Market Cap of $82,150.32 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $82,150.32 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003889 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,749,005 coins and its circulating supply is 10,749,000 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

