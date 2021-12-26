BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $529,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,621 shares of company stock valued at $25,606,403 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $103.92. 251,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,634. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $114.95. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $95.16 and a 52-week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

