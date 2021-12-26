BLink Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (BLINK)

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. BLink has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $16,284.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One BLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00045750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00007507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BLink Coin Profile

BLink (BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

