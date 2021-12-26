Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $100.27 Million

Brokerages forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce sales of $100.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.95 million to $105.00 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $34.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $173.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.74 million to $178.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.43 million, with estimates ranging from $220.04 million to $362.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 383.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $74,839.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,428 shares of company stock worth $5,122,733. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $53,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

BPMC stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 150,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,583. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.71. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

