Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 89 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

IWM opened at $222.04 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.58.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

