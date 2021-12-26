Brokerages Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.17. 2,261,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,305,868. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.95. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after buying an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,972,000 after buying an additional 496,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after buying an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after buying an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

