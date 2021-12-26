Brokerages Anticipate First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.03 Million

Analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to post sales of $27.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.15 million and the highest is $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $33.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $99.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $97.70 million to $100.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $110.89 million, with estimates ranging from $105.57 million to $116.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $25.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.94 per share, for a total transaction of $91,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $182,905. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $2,102,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth $707,000. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $221.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

