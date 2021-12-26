Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. Steven Madden posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of SHOO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 405,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,233. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 20.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 19.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

