Brokerages Anticipate The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.18 and the lowest is $1.81. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $9.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,863,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,291. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.75. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 6.40%.

In other news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 149.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

