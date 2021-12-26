Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Brokerages expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.51 billion. Avnet posted sales of $4.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 8.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Avnet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $40.25. 418,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Avnet has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.