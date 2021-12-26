Brokerages Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Boot Barn reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.79. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,632,000 after purchasing an additional 188,635 shares during the period.

BOOT traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.83. 242,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,794. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.52.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.