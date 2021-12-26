Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. R1 RCM reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow R1 RCM.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 in the last ninety days. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,266 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company had a trading volume of 834,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,164. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.23. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.