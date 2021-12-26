Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT at $46.11

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.11.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.48. The stock had a trading volume of 780,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,618. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

