Brokerages Set JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Price Target at $31.67

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,760. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 17,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $472,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $367,907.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,346 shares of company stock worth $3,531,551. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 24,306 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $788,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

