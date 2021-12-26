Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $24.22

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. 9,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.41.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

