Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $24.22

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REMYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.08. 9,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99. Rémy Cointreau has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $24.41.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

