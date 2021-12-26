Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) PT at C$75.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “market perfom” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “sell” rating and set a C$68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down C$0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching C$77.90. 22,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$94.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$410.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

