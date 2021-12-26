Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,282,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,432 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,561,000 after buying an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,184,000 after buying an additional 20,883 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares during the period. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,967,000.

Shares of BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.46. 428,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

