Brookstone Capital Management Has $17.13 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,351 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $17,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the third quarter worth $1,513,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter worth $2,708,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 85.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 472,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 218,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.41. 4,897,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,806. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.92.

