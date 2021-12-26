Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 22,557 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,963,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,724,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,175,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.72. 639,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,471. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.65 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.