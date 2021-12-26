Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196,058 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $83,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 580,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000.

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.56. 324,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,037. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.48 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.93.

