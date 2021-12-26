Brookstone Capital Management Sells 67,920 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,920 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $41,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,098,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,147. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day moving average of $116.15.

