Brookstone Capital Management Takes $33.65 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,166,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,649,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 3.19% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 70,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 118,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.04. 734,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,302. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50.

