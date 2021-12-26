Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post sales of $662.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $669.50 million. Bruker reported sales of $627.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,685,558.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $768,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3,046.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 698,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,553,000 after purchasing an additional 676,300 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 266.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 809,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,259,000 after purchasing an additional 589,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.28. 1,034,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,951. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Bruker has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $92.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

