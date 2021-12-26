BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

BTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Juli Spottiswood acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 20.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 22.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTRS opened at $8.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. BTRS has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

