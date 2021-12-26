Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $207,308.00

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.0641 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $207,308.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00062169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.24 or 0.07975799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,781.60 or 0.99925964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00073107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00053265 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.