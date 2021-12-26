Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 1.5% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 15,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.0% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,876,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,411,270. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

