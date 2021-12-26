Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 345.4% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the second quarter valued at $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $832,989,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STE traded up $6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.07. The company had a trading volume of 520,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,695. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.34. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $242.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

