Callahan Advisors LLC Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 61,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.48. 196,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,516. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total transaction of $4,933,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $1,007,942.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

