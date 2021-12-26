Callahan Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.00. 1,162,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,203. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

