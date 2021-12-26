Callahan Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,202 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,482,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,435,000 after purchasing an additional 159,971 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,681,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,341,000 after purchasing an additional 57,908 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 785,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,131,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

